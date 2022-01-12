‘To help stop massacres,’ smart guns that recognize people will be released THIS YEAR.

This year, smart guns that identify people will be released ‘to help prevent massacres.’

PERSONALIZED smart guns that can only be fired by verified users could be available to US consumers this year.

According to Reuters, LodeStar Works, a four-year-old company based in Boise, Idaho, unveiled its 9mm smart handgun to shareholders and investors on Friday.

SmartGunz LLC, a Kansas company, claims that law enforcement agents are beta testing its product, which is similar but simpler.

According to Reuters, both companies hope to have a commercial product available in 2022.

It comes after two decades of doubts about smart guns’ dependability and fears that they will usher in a new wave of government regulation.

Gareth Glaser, a co-founder of LodeStar, was inspired after hearing too many stories about children being shot while playing with an unattended gun.

Smart guns could prevent such tragedies by using technology to verify a user’s identity and disable the gun if it is fired by someone else.

They may also reduce suicides, render lost or stolen guns useless, and provide security for police officers and jail guards who are concerned about gun theft.

However, efforts to develop smart guns have come to a halt.

Smith and Wesson, for example, has been boycotted, a German company’s product has been hacked, and a New Jersey law promoting smart guns has enraged Second Amendment supporters.

The LodeStar gun will cost (dollar)895 (£650) and is aimed at first-time buyers.

The LodeStar gun’s test-firing in front of Reuters cameras has gone unnoticed.

The weapon, a third-generation prototype, was successfully fired in its various settings by a range officer.

Large-scale manufacturing, according to Glaser, will present additional challenges.

He expressed confidence, however, that the technology had advanced enough and that the microelectronics inside the gun were well-protected after years of trial and error.

“We finally feel like we’ve arrived at a point where… we should go public,” Glaser said.

“We’re on our way.”

The majority of early smart gun prototypes used fingerprint unlocking or radio frequency identification technology, which allows the gun to fire only when a chip in the gun communicates with a chip in the user’s ring or bracelet.

A fingerprint reader and a near-field communication chip controlled by a phone app, as well as a PIN pad, were all included in the LodeStar.

More than one person can be authorized to use the gun.

The fingerprint reader unlocks the gun in microseconds, but the PIN pad serves as a backup because it may not work when wet or in other adverse conditions.

The near-field communication signal was not demonstrated by LodeStar, but it would serve as a backup, enabling the gun as quickly as users can open the app on their phones.

SmartGunz was tight-lipped about which…

