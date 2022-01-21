To predict troublesome scenarios, a Coventry firm created a Sim-like ‘digital twin’ of a Michigan airport.

To predict troublesome scenarios, a Coventry company created a Sim-like ‘digital twin’ of a Michigan airport.

The company created a digital model of the airport to see how it would react in different scenarios.

Thanks to its sophisticated software simulations, a Coventry transport technology company is poised to play a key role in how future American airports are designed and operated.

Aurrigo created the Auto-Sim software platform to create a ‘digital twin’ of Gerald R Ford International Airport in Michigan.

The airport will be able to predict worst-case scenarios and test new technological solutions without making potentially costly mistakes by subjecting the virtual replica to heavy snow and ice, flight delays, staff shortages as a result of Covid-19, and the de-icing schedule for departing aircraft.

Auto-Sim can simulate the airport’s busiest periods, which can include up to 112 aircraft movements per day, facilitating nearly 3.6 million passengers per year.

The digital model will account for all of the airport’s roads, intersections, stands, as well as all operational vehicle types and movements, identifying scenarios such as when automated vehicles could save time or money.

“The world’s airports are all facing the same challenge of providing higher levels of customer service while using the least amount of resources and having the least impact on the environment,” said David Keene, Aurrigo’s CEO.

“Auto-Sim will enable Ford International Airport to complete the first real-world feasibility study of an existing airport using digital twin technology in the United States.”

If the project is successful in the United States, it could be adopted by airports in the United Kingdom, according to Aurrgio, which also develops autonomous vehicle software.

Changi Airport in Singapore had previously used it to construct a new terminal.

The safety of deploying 5G technology near runways is currently a point of contention between the aviation and mobile industries in the United States.

Both ATandT and Verizon claim that 5G is safe to use around aircraft systems, while criticizing the FAA for what they perceive to be difficulties navigating 5G around airports.

