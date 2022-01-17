To prevent hacks and bugs, change these five iPhone settings as soon as possible.

To avoid hacks and bugs, change these five iPhone settings right now.

To avoid hacks and bugs, iPHONE users are advised to silence unknown callers and disable background app refresh.

Americans should also enable ‘Find my iPhone,’ which allows them to track their Apple device if it goes missing for any reason.

On the Settings page, users can choose to “Silence Unknown Calls.”

According to Yahoo, if an unknown number calls, your iPhone will not ring and users will not be distracted.

Americans should use their Find My iPhone feature as well, especially if their device contains personal information such as passwords and bank account information.

You can use your personal ID to log on to another Apple device and track your phone’s location.

Go to the settings page and tap your name to activate Find My iPhone.

Make sure the Find My iPhone and Find My Network options are enabled.

This means that users can track their iPhones even when they’re not connected to the internet.

However, make sure the Send Last Location option is turned on, as it will send the exact location of your iPhone before the battery runs out.

Users should ensure that their location settings are turned on before using Find My iPhone.

Disabling Background App Refresh while using your device is another clever hack.

Users will be able to conserve battery life by not having to refresh all of their apps.

Running apps may incur a data charge, putting Americans on a limited phone plan at risk of incurring additional costs.

The Safari address bar is now located at the bottom of the iPhone screen, as eagle-eyed users have noticed.

Some people have adjusted to the new change, while others who have used previous versions of iOS are finding it difficult to adjust.

According to Tech Advisor, to return the address bar to the top of the page, go to Settings, then scroll down and click Safari.

The option to switch between the tab bar and a single tab will be presented to you there.

To return your address bar to the top of the page, go to “single tab” and select “single tab.”

If you don’t like the default Safari browser, you can download Google Chrome instead.

Chrome can be downloaded from the App Store, and you can set it as your default browser in Settings.

Chrome, which was first released in September 2008, is widely regarded as one of the most secure web browsers.

Chrome is said to have over two billion users.