To protect their device, every Android user should change these three settings RIGHT NOW.

To protect their device, every Android user must change these three settings RIGHT NOW.

Although Android phones are fairly secure, there are always things you can do to make your device more secure from prying eyes.

To improve your mental health, try changing these three settings.

If you’re concerned about leaving your phone unlocked in public, make sure it locks quickly when not in use.

You should see a “Sleep option” in your display settings.

When you stop clicking on your Android device, you can choose how long it takes for it to lock.

Set it for 15 or 30 seconds.

You can disable notifications on your lock screen.

Go to “Notification Settings” in Settings.

You can choose whether or not your notifications should be displayed when your phone is unlocked.

Keep in mind that turning off notifications may cause you to miss messages from friends.

Although it may seem obvious, some people choose a numerical passcode over a fingerprint or face scan.

Make sure you have one of the items listed above, as well as a difficult-to-guess numerical passcode.

Use a birthday or anniversary date that isn’t easily guessed by someone who knows you.

