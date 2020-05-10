to revive, the tourism sector relies on local

27 days of forced closure and the bad weather of the past few weeks: bad news that did not allow Éric Richard to get his head above water. The company he manages offers several activities in New Caledonia. The sea shuttle between Roche Percée and the islets accounts for most of its turnover. Like more than twenty service providers from Le Bourail, Éric Richard is sounding the alarm.

“We had an economy based on 90% of international tourism, so it’s all on stand-by, at least until the last quarter of 2020”, laments the manager. Without Australian and Japanese tourists, it is on the Caledonians that we must now count. Nearly 150 promotional offers will allow locals to discover or rediscover the beauty of the “pebble”. The invitation is launched, you will have to wait until May 18 to discover these reduced rates up to -60%.

