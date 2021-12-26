To save battery and protect privacy, Android users should disable these ten settings.

To save battery life and protect privacy, Android users should disable these ten settings.

ANDROID users have a lot of control over their phones’ settings, but some of them are set by default and could affect battery life or even be used to track the owner’s movements.

To conserve battery life and protect your privacy, disable the following settings.

According to 9to5Google, the first step is to enable the Developer options.

This is necessary in order to access the rest of your phone’s settings and features.

To do so, go to Settings, About phone, and Build number.

Then, before entering your PIN or Android pattern, you should tap it seven times.

After that, you should be able to use new features on your phone.

This setting is useful for older phones and those with low random-access memory (RAM).

This helps conserve battery life by limiting the number of background apps open and running at any given time.

Go to Settings, Developer options, and Background process limit to do this.

Similarly, if you leave certain apps open, your phone may use your data plan or WiFi to update feeds.

You can turn this off for individual apps to avoid this, save data, and conserve battery power.

Go to Settings, then Apps to accomplish this.

Select which app’s data you want to change from there.

Then select Settings, then Mobile data and WiFi, and finally Background data.

Limiting your phone’s ability to scan for available Bluetooth and WiFi networks can also help it last longer.

To turn off Wi-Fi scanning, go to Settings, Location, and Wi-Fi scanning.

Rep the previous two steps, then select Bluetooth scanning and turn it off.

Your Android can use Google Maps to track your location and then provide better and more accurate recommendations and data.

There are several options available with this feature.

While you can turn off the setting entirely, you can also have it delete itself after a set period of time.

Go to Settings, then Location, then Location Services to make changes to this setting.

Log into your Google account and then go to Google Location History.

You should then be taken to the Activity Controls page, where you can turn off Location History or choose to have it automatically deleted.

Hardware sensors “measure motion, orientation, and a variety of environmental conditions,” according to the Android website.

However, if you’re concerned about privacy on your smartphone, you can disable these features.

Disabling these sensors may cause issues with some of your apps, including your camera.

You’ll want to go to Settings, System, Developer options, Quick settings developer tiles, and then turn on the…

