To say thanks for staying in, T-Mobile offers subscribers 2 months of free YouTube Premium amid coronavirus outbreak

T-Mobile is also offering access to a free 4-week course from Shaw Academy.
What you need to know
- T-Mobile and YouTube are teaming up to offer 2 months of free YouTube Premium to customers.
- The offer can be accessed on the T-Mobile Tuesdays app through April 21.
- The carrier is also offering a free four-week course with Shaw Academy.
T-Mobile and YouTube are offering subscribers two months of free YouTube Premium. This includes access to ad-free YouTube, YouTube Music, and a few YouTube Originals thrown in as extra. The cell phone company bills this as a way to thank (and encourage) users to stay home through the current coronavirus pandemic.
The offer can be redeemed through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app, users can access it through April 21 and redeem it through May 1.
T-Mobile is also offering a free four-week course on Shaw Academy. “Shaw Academy offers fully accredited, flexible, and affordable online classroom-based education to a global audience,” the carrier said in a press release, “Students come to Shaw Academy looking to upskill, reskill or otherwise transform and secure their futures. Students gain real qualifications which create real opportunities.” If you’d rather work than play, you can also redeem that offer on the T-Mobile Tuesdays app.
Last week, the carrier announced a host of other coronavirus resources for customers, including gifting free unlimited data for users through May 13th. It is also providing 20GB of more data for tethering and hotspot for free, as well as providing at least 20GB of data for students subscribed to its EmpowerED program.
