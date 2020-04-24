To support creators, Google was working on a direct site donation feature before deciding against it

But plans changed, and the company moved away from that angle.

Google was working on a new tipping feature for websites as part of an extension of the now-defunct Google Contributor service. The company would have allowed users to make one-time donations ranging from 20 cents to $5 to support creators. This would have ranged from big corporations like the New York Times to sites owned by independent musicians and artists.

The goal of the new service was to encourage users to donate money and reward sites and their creators for making content they enjoyed.

