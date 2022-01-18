Today, an asteroid the size of any building on Earth will make a close approach – here’s how to see it live.

Today, an asteroid the size of any building on Earth will make a close approach – here’s how to watch it happen live.

Nasa has issued a warning that a GIANT asteroid will make a knee-wobbling flyby of Earth today.

Asteroid 7482 (1994 PC1) is about 3,551 feet long, making it larger than any building on Earth.

At 4:51 p.m., it will pass safely by our planet.

(9:51 p.m. EST)

On January 18, at 12:00 a.m. (UK time),

The massive space rock is being closely monitored by Nasa, which has added it to its “close approaches” database.

The asteroid will pass Earth at a distance of 1.2 million miles, which is roughly five times the distance between our planet and the Moon.

This may appear to be a considerable distance, but it is actually a very close call in terms of space.

Any object passing within 120 million miles of Earth is classified as a Near-Earth Object (NEO) by Nasa.

Thousands of NEOs are being tracked by scientists to see if they’re heading for Earth.

By cautious space organizations, any fast-moving space object that comes within 4.65 million miles is considered “potentially hazardous.”

Earth could face disaster if their trajectories were to change even slightly.

According to Nasa, asteroid 7482 (1994 PC1) should be traveling at just under 44,000 miles per hour.

Every 30 years or so, the asteroid is said to pass by Earth’s orbit.

It’s unlikely to come close again for another 200 years.

If you want to watch the asteroid’s close approach live, the Virtual Telescope Project will be streaming it.

Nearly 2,000 asteroids, comets, and other objects are currently being tracked by astronomers, with more being discovered every day.

Since the space rock that wiped out the dinosaurs 66 million years ago, Earth hasn’t seen an asteroid of this magnitude.

Smaller objects capable of flattening an entire city, on the other hand, collide with Earth on a regular basis.

On June 30, 1908, one a few hundred meters across ravaged 800 square miles of forest near Tunguska, Siberia.

Fortunately, Nasa does not believe any of the NEOs it monitors are headed for Earth.

However, as the space agency constantly revises predicted trajectories, this could change in the coming months or years.

“Nasa is aware of no asteroid or comet currently on a collision course with Earth,” Nasa says.

“In fact, no large object is likely to strike the Earth in the next few hundred years, as far as we can tell.”

Even if they collided with Earth, the vast majority of asteroids would not destroy life as we know it.

“Global catastrophes” occur when objects larger than…

