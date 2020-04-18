Today is your last chance to sign up for a free Sling TV subscription

Today (April 12) is your last chance to sign up for a free one-week Sling TV subscription — no credit card needed. There’s no fine print here, either: Register for an account today and you’ll have unlimited access to the service’s entire catalog of both live and on-demand content for an entire week without having to hand over a dime.

Children, teenagers, and adults from any generation will find entertaining content on Sling TV. If the news is your thing, you can stay current with CNN, MSNBC, HLN, and Fox News. Learn more about our world with National Geographic, History Channel, and Discovery.

Find pure entertainment for all interests on Sling TV with choices that include everything from the Food Network and HGTV to A&E, Bravo, E, and Lifetime. Get a laugh from Comedy Central and give the kids a chance to watch the Cartoon Network and Nick, Jr. If you like shows closer to the edge, check out Syfy and FX. During your trial subscription, you needn’t miss out on any shows when you use the included Cloud DVR service

If you want to get lost in movies and binge on TV shows during this time when the whole family is home all or most of the time, Sling TV has a library of more than 50,000 on-demand films and shows for you to dig into. Once you set up your trial subscription, you can access Sling TV on up to three devices. These can be a computer, smartphone, or a host of other streaming hardware, like Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Xbox One.

Free is as good as any deal gets, so do not delay. Sign up for your free access to all that Sling TV offers today because this deal ghosts at midnight tonight.

Signed up? Why not register for the Disney+ free trial and take that for a spin as well? There, you’ll find every episode of The Simpsons aired to date, listed alongside almost all of the movies in Walt’s collection, including Avatar, Big Hero 6, Frozen and Frozen 2, Guardians of the Galaxy, Iron Man, The Lion King, and Toy Story.