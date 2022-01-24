TODAY, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope arrives at its cosmic parking spot, allowing it to begin looking back in time.

According to NASA, the James Webb Space Telescope will arrive at its deep space parking spot on Monday.

The James Webb Space Telescope is finally slipping into its cosmic parking spot today, NASA says, nearly a month after it launched.

Webb will be orbiting Earth-sun Lagrange Point 2 (L2), which is 930,000 miles (1.5 million kilometers) from Earth in the direction of Mars and where the sun and Earth’s gravity are equal.

The telescope will float at L2 to search the night sky for faint infrared light (even as L2 orbits the sun).

These lights, which could be seen in the first generation of stars and galaxies, will aid researchers in gaining a better understanding of our universe’s early days.

The Webb mission’s other objectives include looking for distant exoplanets and, hopefully, answering some of science’s most pressing questions, such as how fast the universe is expanding.

However, calibrating the telescope and ensuring that everything is in working order will take several months before it can begin doing its job.

Some of these responsibilities include precisely aligning the telescope’s 18 primary mirror segments so that they can work together as a 21.3-foot-wide mirror, the largest ever launched.

The next phase of Webb’s journey is being managed by astronomer Scott Friedman, who stated that “everything could go perfectly, and it would still take six months” for the telescope to be ready to collect data after launch.

According to NASA, once the telescope is operational, it will be 100 times more powerful than Hubble.

According to CBS, the instrument will be so sensitive to infrared light that it will be able to detect the heat of a bumblebee as far away as the moon.

The (dollar)10 billion telescope, which was launched on December 25 of last year, has high hopes among scientists.

In other news, personalized smart guns that can only be fired by verified users could be available to US consumers this year.

Scientists are on a mission to solve the mystery surrounding dozens of gruesome child mummies discovered in an underground tomb in Sicily.

After spotting the fugitive on Google Maps, police apprehended an Italian mafia henchman who had been on the run for 20 years.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.