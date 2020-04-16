Today Only: Borderlands 3 For $15, Best Price Yet (PS4, Xbox One)

It’s not uncommon to see Borderlands 3 for $30 on PS4 and Xbox One, which is a great deal for one of the most popular first-person shooters of 2019. But Best Buy’s current Deal of the Day is better than great. If you haven’t picked up Borderlands 3 yet, you can grab a PS4 or Xbox One copy from Best Buy for just $15 with free shipping. The deal expires at 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET, and it’s possible stock will run out before then–so you better hurry if interested.

Best Buy is also selling Borderlands 3’s Super Deluxe Edition for more than 50% off at $42 (normally $100). The Super Deluxe Edition comes with a collectible steelbook case, the season pass containing four campaign expansions, and a bunch of additional digital goodies. Shipping time will vary depending on where you live, but I’m seeing free next-day shipping for both the standard and Super Deluxe Editions.

In GameSpot’s 8/10 Borderlands 3 review, critic Jordan Ramée praised the compelling story, unique new classes of characters, and arsenal of weapons at your disposal. “Borderlands 3 has a few stumbling blocks when it comes to bosses, but these fights are overshadowed by the game’s rewarding gunplay and over-the-top humor. The game’s character-driven narrative acts as a satisfying finale for the loot-shooter franchise, and the new mechanics and features–especially the reworked skill trees and weapon manufacturer effects–give you plenty of agency in how you want to play through it,” Ramée wrote.

If you’re looking for more great PS4 and Xbox One deals, the PlayStation Store is currently running a massive Spring Sale and the Xbox Store has nice discounts on couch co-op games right now.