Today Only: Get an Instant Pot Viva 6 for just $50 at Best Buy

Cooking is a delight but sometimes it feels like it takes forever to achieve results. Buy the Instant Pot Viva 6 while it’s on sale at Best Buy, and you can enjoy fantastic cooking with minimal effort. Currently available at Best Buy for $50, down from $120, it’s an utter bargain and easily one of the best Instant Pot deals out there, but you’ll have to get in fast. The sale ends today!

The 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker has a 6-quart capacity so it’s perfect for making delicious meals for the whole family. It has 15 smart programs that offer features such as pressure cooking, slow cooking, steaming, sautéing, and even a sous vide feature. You can make everything imaginable in it from stews and chillis to cake or even yoghurt. It also has an automatic keep-warm function so the food keeps ticking along at a low temperature waiting for you to be ready to eat it, without any risk of overcooking.

At a time when we’re all working from home more, and juggling out home-bound children’s demands as well. it’s easy to forget to make healthy and tasty meals through the day. With the Instant Pot Viva 6, you can set things up first thing in the morning and have something tasty to eat by dinner. It’s ideal for low-hassle, high-reward cooking. There’s no need to slave over a hot oven for hours on end with this baby.

The pot is a decent size that fits on your kitchen counter without any hassle. It includes dishwasher-safe removable parts so it’s simple to clean, plus it comes bundled with a steam rack, condensation collector, rice paddle, soup spoon and measuring cup.

Simply put, it’s a bit of a game changer for those who adore home cooking. At a time when you’re probably trying to cut back on expenses and you want to cook more responsibly, this is an ideal gadget for using up leftovers in a wonderful way.

Remember, though — the Instant Pot Viva 6 is only on offer today at Best Buy. The $50 price is a huge price cut from $120 and it will end up saving you a lot in the long run.