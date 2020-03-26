Today Only: Macbook Pro, Gaming Monitor Get Steep Discounts At Best Buy

More people are working from home these days, so if you’ve been on the hunt for a new laptop or monitor, now’s a great time to buy one. Best Buy has been offering some fantastic deals on Apple products and other tech recently, and the store just launched a one-day-only sale that features the MacBook Pro and PC gaming hardware. You’ll also find discounts on a few 4K TVs, a SanDisk microSD memory card, and more.

Fortunately, all of these deals can be shipped straight to you with free shipping and should arrive this week. Store pickup is an option as well–Best Buy has moved to curbside pickup for the foreseeable future so you don’t need to go inside.

The sale ends tonight at 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET, so don’t wait if you’ve been holding out for a great price on any of this hardware. We’ve highlighted some of our picks below, but you should check out everything on offer at Best Buy.

A range of MacBook Pro models are on sale, including this 15.4-inch Macbook Pro with the Apple Touch Bar, AMD Radeon Pro 555X graphics, and 256GB solid-state drive. If you’re looking for more storage capacity and a faster processor, you can also snag this more powerful MacBook Pro with an Intel Core i9 processor and 512GB SSD along with the AMD Radeon Pro 560X for $2,350, down from $2,800.

The 21.5-inch iMac is down to $1,000 in Best Buy’s one-day sale, featuring a gorgeous 4K display, 8th-gen Intel Core i3 processor, and the Radeon Pro 555X along with two USB-C ports.

This 25-inch Dell Alienware gaming monitor is a full $200 off, making it a great option for anyone looking to upgrade their setup. It features a 240Hz refresh rate, a full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution, and three USB 3.0 ports for connecting other devices. Best Buy is also offering 50% off a keyboard and mouse bundle if you buy this monitor–the Logitech MK540 wireless keyboard bundle for $30 instead of $60.

This 55-inch TCL Roku TV is down to $500, normally selling for $600. The 4K UHD TV is a solid option for those looking to stream movies and TV on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Now, and more. It has four HDMI ports so you can easily hook up game consoles and other devices. I have a TCL Roku TV myself, and it’s an excellent choice for those looking to game, stream TV, and more.

The Nintendo Switch includes a meager 32GB of internal storage, but using a microSD card, you can expand its storage space up to 2TB. This SanDisk microSD card will give you another 128GB to fill up with games, and it’s on sale for 50% off right now, dropping your price to $34.