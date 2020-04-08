Today Only: PlayStation VR Headset On Sale For $100 (Refurbished)

Virtual reality has the power to transport you to different worlds and make you feel like you’re really there. Right about now, the escape of VR is particularly attractive as we continue to spend more time at home. PS4 owners might be interested in spicing up their gaming sessions with a PlayStation VR headset. GameStop’s current Deal of the Day discounts refurbished PSVR headsets to just $100. The sale ends at 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET, so you’ll have to act fast.

GameStop’s refurbished products come with 30-day warranties out of the box. However, you can add a one-year warranty for $10 or a two-year warranty for $15. Since it’s a pre-owned product (albeit one that GameStop has tested–repaired in some cases–cleaned up, and repackaged), you may want to consider adding a warranty if you’re thinking about buying one. You should also clean it yourself using a proper tech sanitation process.

You’re getting the updated, 2017 PSVR model with HDR passthrough, streamlined cables, and integrated stereo audio. What you’re not getting, however, is the PlayStation Camera, which comes with most new bundles nowadays and is required to use the headset. GameStop sells pre-owned PlayStation Cameras for $40, but you can also pick up a brand-new one from Google Shopping (fulfilled by Target) for $40.49.

While most PSVR games are compatible with DualShock 4 controllers, if you want motion controls, you’ll need PlayStation Move controllers. Sadly, PlayStation Move controllers are currently out of stock at every major retailer.

Importantly, if you buy the PSVR now, you won’t have to worry about it becoming obsolete when the PlayStation 5 releases this holiday. Sony has already confirmed that the PSVR will be compatible with the PS5, though it’s unknown if a new PlayStation VR will also be released down the line.

If you decide to jump on this deal, don’t forget to check out the PlayStation Store’s Spring Sale. Hundreds of games are discounted throughout April, including some great PSVR games like Arizona Sunshine. Also, if you’re interested in VR but aren’t sure if the PSVR is right for you, check out our detailed look at the best VR headsets.