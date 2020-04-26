Today Only: Save $600 On A MacBook Pro

Working from home can be tough, but one of the best things to make it easier is a great laptop that can handle your workload. Whether you’re a graphic designer, video editor, or even a writer looking to multitask, the MacBook Pro is always a great option, and now Best Buy has an awesome deal on a higher-end, 2019 model. You can buy the MacBook Pro for $1,800, down from the regular price of $2,400. This deal is only available for today, and supplies are limited, so you’ll want to snag it as soon as possible if you’re interested. It includes free shipping and can arrive as soon as April 30 depending on your location.

This particular MacBook Pro comes with an i7 processor, Radeon Pro 555X, and 16GB RAM, which makes it more than capable of handling your workday. If you’re a content creator on YouTube, it also works great with capture cards. And while it boasts a 256GB SSD, you may want an external hard drive if you’re planning on using a lot of storage space.

$1,800 ( $2,400 )

This MacBook Pro is also capable of gaming, though that shouldn’t be your main reason for buying it unless you’re particularly fond of gaming on a Mac–you can get a much cheaper gaming PC and/or laptop that exceeds these specs and supports many more games.

With the purchase of this laptop, you get four months of Apple Music (as long as you’re a new subscriber) and six months of Webroot Internet Security that you can activate on three different systems, including PC, Mac, and Android devices. You can also add AppleCare if you wish to add extra protection for your MacBook Pro. And if you want to add more function to your MacBook Pro, you should snag this HyperDrive USB-C hub that adds HDMI output, two USB-C ports, an SD card slot, and more.

