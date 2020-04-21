Today Only: This Excellent Gaming Laptop Gets A Huge Discount And Is Great For Shooters

If you’re looking for something to keep you busy while you’re stuck at home, a gaming laptop is an excellent choice. Not only are they great for gaming, but you can also use it for watching movies, listening to music, or even video production. Newegg has an excellent deal right now on an Asus TUF gaming laptop that boasts a GTX 1660 Ti and a 120 Hz IPS display. The Asus TUF gaming laptop is currently $990 (down from $1,300) for today only.

That 120Hz refresh rate means the screen will be able to display frame rates up to 120 FPS. This means that you’ll be treated to a much smoother experience, allowing you to react to enemies much faster. The Asus TUF gaming laptop is particularly great for shooters like Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Valorant, among many others.

GTX 1660 Ti; 120Hz display; 512GB NVMe SSD

As for its specs, the laptop comes loaded with a Ryzen 7 3750H processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD as well as that GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. These specs at that price make this laptop a particularly exciting deal–this will be more than capable of playing most modern games at 1080p with medium-to-high settings. It also comes with an RGB-backlit keyboard.

If you’re looking for something new to play on your gaming laptop, then be sure to check out all of the free games you can claim right now. We’ve also got a great guide on the best games, TV, and movies to enjoy while social distancing.