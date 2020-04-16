Today’s OnePlus event: what to expect and how to watch

While tech companies have had to stop showing their new devices in front of live, cheering audiences, that doesn’t mean they’re not going to introduce their products with as much fanfare as possible. Today, OnePlus will introduce its new line of phones (according to reports, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro). But what can we expect? The rumor mill has, as you might have guessed, been working overtime.

To begin with what we know for sure is coming: wireless charging. According to a talk that The Verge’s Dieter Bohn had with OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, the company’s 6.78-inch “ultraflagship” OnePlus 8 Pro will support wireless charging, the first time that feature will be available for a OnePlus phone. The wireless charging should be fast, too, with the ability to charge a phone by 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

Then there’s the camera. Word has it that the 8 Pro will include quadruple cameras made up of two 48-megapixel cameras (one wide-angle camera with an f/1.78 aperture and an ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture), an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and a fourth 5-megapixel sensor. It will also have an IP86 water and dust resistance rating, a 4,510mAh battery, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor.

The smaller (and presumably less expensive) OnePlus 8 is said to come with a 6.55-inch FHD+ display, a 90Hz refresh rate screen, a triple-camera setup, LPDDR4X RAM, a 4,300mAh battery, and the same Qualcomm processor. However, it will lack the wireless charging and IP rating.

You want color? Word has it that the 8 Pro will come in a variety of colors, including a new ultramarine blue, onyx black, and glacial blue (which is actually a sort of seafoam green). If you’d rather have the purple-ish red “interstellar glow” color, that will be reserved for the smaller OnePlus 8.

There is, of course, only one way to find out exactly what OnePlus will offer with its new Series 8 phones (and how much it will charge for them). Tune in today to find out — and, of course, stick with The Verge for expert commentary and opinions.

Start time: New York: 11AM / San Francisco: 8AM / London: 4PM / Berlin: 5PM / Moscow: 6PM / New Delhi: 8:30PM / Beijing: 11PM / Tokyo: 12AM (April 15th) / Melbourne: 1AM (April 15th)

Live stream: OnePlus is streaming its event live on its site at https://www.oneplus.com/launch and on YouTube.

Live tweeting: Follow @verge on Twitter for the highlights and new products introduced at the OnePlus event.