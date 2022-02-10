Today’s Wordle: Answers and Clues

The New York Times Games has purchased the simple five-letter word game that has taken the internet by storm for a seven-figure sum.

We’re here to help if you get stuck on today’s Wordle puzzle:

You might want to take a moment to consider today’s Wordle answer.

The word in question starts with a P and has three vowels.

It refers to a pause in speech or action that is only temporary.

If you were watching a TV show online and needed to make a cup of tea before the action began, you would do this.

See the solution below if you’ve given up on today’s Wordle puzzle.

The answer for today is PAUSE.

Josh Wardle, a Welsh-born software engineer, created Wordle, a web-based word game.

During a lockdown for himself and his wife, the former Reddit employee created the game.

The players are given six chances to guess a six-letter word.

When you type in a word, the tiles will change color to help you figure out what it is.

A letter that is in the word but is in the wrong place is indicated by an orange tile.

Green tiles indicate that you have the correct letter and placement.

If a tile turns grey, it’s not part of the word and will be highlighted on the game’s onscreen keyboard.

Players are given a daily challenge to complete, with statistics tallied and displayed at the end of each game, displaying your previous number of guess attempts.

Users can also choose to play in hard mode, which requires them to use the hints provided rather than guessing words at random.

More than three million people have played the game since its release in October 2021.

The game creator sold his popular brain teaser to The New York Times for an undisclosed sum on January 31, 2022.

Since Wordle’s release, a number of spin-off games have appeared, such as Wheeldle, which allows players to play an unlimited number of games per day.

Absurdle actively tries to prevent the player from guessing the day’s word by allowing them to choose from a large number of options based on the letters they use.

Crosswordle has you covered if you think Wordle would be improved by adding a crossword.

Lordle Of The Rings is perfect for Tolkien fans, with a five-letter word from the main Lord of the Rings text to guess each day.

If numbers are your thing, Primel challenges players to guess a new five-digit prime number every day, while Nerdle challenges you to solve a proper equation using numbers and symbols.

