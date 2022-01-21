Tom Cruise mocked a photo of his space station because it appears to be extremely sinister.

Tom Cruise mocked a photo of his space station because it appears to be very sinister.

For all the wrong reasons, a NEW space station for Tom Cruise to film on has caused jaws to drop.

What should have been a source of pride has devolved into a laughingstock after it was discovered that the design resembles a sex toy.

It’s easy to see why some have compared it to a magic wand vibrator, with its stick-like structure and round knob on the end.

“Can we talk about how their space station is apparently a Hitachi magic wand that got glued to some lightsabers?” one witty Twitter user wondered.

“I guess they promised a pleasurable experience for cast and crew with this design?” joked another.

The actor from Mission: Impossible wants to make a film aboard the module, which is expected to dock with the International Space Station (ISS) in late 2024.

The UK company behind it, Space Entertainment Enterprise (SEE), is working on a strange pod project for movies and TV shows to be shot 250 miles above Earth.

It’ll also be used to host sporting events and for crazed influencers who want to stream live from the ship.

Hitachi popularized the magic wand in the 1960s, and it has remained a staple in the bedroom for ladies’ pleasure ever since.

It was created to relieve muscle tension, but it became famous after Betty Dodson, a late US sexpert, recommended it.

The SEE-1 space studio will launch in late 2024 and dock with Axiom Station, the world’s first commercial space station, which will be connected to the ISS.

It will be a six-meter-diameter inflatable module.

“SEE-1 is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for humanity to enter a new realm and begin an exciting new chapter in space,” said Dmitry and Elena Lesnevsky, co-founders.

“From Jules Verne to Star Trek, science fiction entertainment has inspired millions of people around the world to dream about what the future may bring,” said Richard Johnston, SEE’s chief operating officer.

“Building a next-generation entertainment venue in space opens up a plethora of possibilities for creating incredible new content and realizing these dreams.”

