TOMORROW is the last day to buy PS5 stock before Christmas.

Tomorrow could be your last chance to get a PlayStation 5 before Christmas.

According to a top insider, new stock will be available on Friday morning – but it may sell out quickly.

Since its November release, the PS5 has been nearly sold out.

Due to high demand and limited supply due to a global chip shortage, gamers have had difficulty obtaining the coveted console.

If you didn’t get a PS5 for Christmas last year, you might be hoping to get one this year.

And now, according to stock leaker PS5 Stock Alert on Twitter, new stock will be available very soon.

According to the post, Argos in the United Kingdom will restock the console.

This restock is scheduled for Friday, December 17.

Stock is expected to start appearing at 8 a.m. in the United Kingdom.

PS5 consoles will be available online, in stores, and through Argos’ Click and Collect service, according to the post.

This is the PS5 disc edition, not the less expensive all-digital version, according to the post.

Unfortunately, Argos hasn’t confirmed the restock, so it could be a hoax.

PS5 Stock Alert, on the other hand, has a good track record when it comes to stock leaks.

We’ve reached out to Argos for comment and will update this story as soon as we hear back.

The PS5 retails for £449(dollar)499, with a Digital Edition without a disc tray costing £359(dollar)399.

They’ll be competing against the Xbox Series X (£449) and Xbox Series S (£249), both of which will be released on November 10 worldwide.

All four consoles have sold out worldwide, with stock fluctuating in and out of availability over the last few weeks.

Players could enjoy major exclusive games like Spider-Man Miles Morales and a revamped version of Dark Souls when the PS5 was released.

On the other hand, Xbox gamers are currently enjoying Halo Infinite.

