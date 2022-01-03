TONIGHT is the best time to see Quadrantids soaring over your head due to a meteor shower.

The Quadrantid meteor shower is expected to peak on January 3rd evening.

At around 20:40 UTC, the Quadrantids should reach their brightest point.

If you can find a dark location, try looking tonight.

The event is also weather-dependent, as seeing the meteors will be difficult if it is overcast.

The Quadrantid meteor shower typically begins in late December and lasts until early January, but the best viewing dates are January 2, 3, and 4.

The celestial show is caused by the Earth passing through the trail of 2003 EH1, an asteroid or possibly a rock comet.

Meteors are fragments of asteroids or comets that have broken apart.

When this debris collides with the Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds, it burns up and appears as bright streaks across the sky.

You should go outside at least an hour ahead of time to allow your eyes to adjust to the darkness.

Most countries in the Northern Hemisphere should be able to see the meteor shower.

You’ll need to look to the north-east and below the Big Dipper’s handle.

As with any meteor shower, there’s no guarantee you’ll see it, as being in the right place at the right time isn’t always enough.

When it comes to locating constellations and planets in the night sky, smartphones can be useful.

You can try downloading one of these apps to help you find the information you need.

However, make sure to take a break from your phone afterward; stargazing is best done after your eyes have adjusted to the darkness.

SkyView Lite, Star Tracker, and Star Walk 2 are three stargazing apps for Android and iPhone.

Some apps are free, but many are not, so it is up to you whether or not you want to put up with advertisements.

Before downloading an app, read the reviews and see how many people have rated it.

