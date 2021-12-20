Top Instagram tips for the holidays – and how to avoid common blunders

Top tips for taking perfect Instagram photos this Christmas – and how to avoid common blunders

CHRISTMAS is all about spending quality time with family, exchanging gifts, and snapping the perfect Instagram photos.

If you’re looking to improve your Instagram game, you’re in luck: an expert has shared her best tips for capturing the perfect holiday photos.

Charlotte Graham, a professional photographer, told The Sun that the best pictures are taken when the flash is turned off and the subject is asked not to smile.

Charlotte, who has worked in television, film, and photography for more than 30 years, also advised Xmas revelers not to tap the screen to focus.

In most cases, when it comes to flash, less is more.

Because smartphones are so good in low-light situations these days, your flash is more likely to ruin a photo than to save it.

For starters, the LED flare is useless at long distances, and using it up close can result in light bouncing back at the lens.

Charlotte, 57, cautioned, “Be very careful when using flash.”

“If you use it too close to your subject, the shot will blow out [overexpose].”

“Most modern phones are good in low light, so it’s usually unnecessary.”

The flash can come in handy if your subject is in complete darkness and you’re only a few feet away from them, Charlotte added.

The Sheffield-born photographer also recommends it if you want to play around with light by creatively using the flash.

Avoid asking your subjects to smile to get a more candid shot, which may seem counterintuitive.

Requesting a cheesy grin can put people in a “weird mental space,” according to Charlotte, leading to awkward poses.

Allow people to interact with the camera in any way they want to get a more genuine reaction.

Of course, you or your subject may prefer a toothy grin in photographs – the choice is entirely yours.

The use of “burst mode” is a common technique used by photographers, particularly wildlife photographers and paparazzi.

This feature, also known as “continuous shooting mode,” allows you to take multiple shots in a fraction of a second.

Instead of relying on a single, Hail Mary shot, you can choose the best of dozens of shots.

According to Charlotte, the camera’s rapidly closing shutter is known in the industry as “hosing them down,” because it sounds like machine gun fire.

Burst mode comes in handy when your subject is moving, making it more difficult to line up the perfect shot.

On an iPhone, go to Settings andgt; Camera andgt; Use Volume Up For… to enable burst mode.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.