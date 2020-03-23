Top New Games Coming Soon To Switch, PS4, Xbox One, And PC — March 22-31, 2020

New Releases normally covers the biggest video games launching each week, but thanks to Persona 5 Royal, this episode is looking a little farther ahead. It’s an action-packed episode with the likes of Ninja Theory’s Bleeding Edge, the anime-styled One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, and the Nintendo Switch port of Saints Row 4: Re-Elected. And after more than a decade, Valve is finally returning to City 17 with Half-Life: Alyx.

Available on: PC

Yes, we’re finally getting another Half-Life game, and as the name implies, you play as Alyx Vance, filling in the story between Half-Life 1 and 2. Alyx is a VR game, letting you physically reach out and manipulate objects, fire guns, and solve puzzles. The game is compatible with most PC VR headsets, and if you own a Valve Index, you’ll get a copy for free.

More Coverage:

Available on: Xbox One, PC

Ninja Theory, the studio behind DMC: Devil May Cry, is turning its stylish action combat into 4v4 multiplayer battles. Bleeding Edge has 12 characters to choose from, each with their own attacks, abilities, and super moves. But you have to contend with more than just Tank, Damage, and Support heroes–the battlefield is loaded with booby traps like electrified fences and runaway trains too.

More Coverage:

Available on: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch

Yes, the “warriors” in the game name does refer to Dynasty Warriors. Pirate Warriors 4 is the latest in the One Piece musou series, letting you beat down all sorts of marines with 40 different characters from the Shonen Jump series. This game goes right up the current Wano Country arc, featuring a playable Big Mom and Kaido.

More Coverage:

Available on: Switch

Where shall I begin with this re-release? You’re the President of the United States, defending the world from an alien invasion using your range of superpowers. Re-Elected packages the base game with all previously released DLC, including the standalone Gat Outta Hell expansion.

More Coverage:

Available on: PS4

Saints Row isn’t the only big re-release coming soon. Persona 5 Royal beefs up the 2017 RPG with more story content and even full-on new party member, Kasumi. There’s also a third semester of school to play through, which brings school counselor Maruki into the fold as a new Confidant.

More Coverage:

This is the last episode of New Releases focusing on March, so next week we’ll take a look at what April brings to the gaming table. The new month is home to some highly anticipated remakes like Final Fantasy 7 and Resident Evil 3.