Top New Games Releasing On Switch, PS4, Xbox One, And PC This Month — April 2020

It’s crazy to think that we’re already a quarter of the way through 2020, and the new month has another batch of video games to feast on. April brings us some sizzling hot remakes: the survival horror outing Resident Evil 3, the sword-slashing tale of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and the reimagined retro RPG Trials of Mana. Movie fans can also get a taste of nostalgia with Predator: Hunting Grounds, and the Gears of War crowd gets a new strategy-heavy campaign with Gears Tactics.

Available on: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Resident Evil 3 is getting the same treatment as 2019’s Resident Evil 2 remake, which is appropriate since the two games overlap. RE 3 sees Jill Valentine exploring a zombie-filled Raccoon City, where she and other S.T.A.R.S. agents are being hunted down by the nasty Nemesis. That’s just the single-player component–this remake also includes Resident Evil Resistance, an asymmetrical multiplayer mode. Four players control survivors, while a fifth mastermind tries to take them out with zombies, Lickers, Tyrants, and all sorts of tricks and traps.

More Coverage:

Available on: PS4

Final Fantasy 7’s remake is also coming this month–well, part of it. This particular release only tells Cloud’s story through the Midgar story arc, but Square Enix says the side quests and other content still makes the game size comparable to that of other mainline Final Fantasy titles. Combat in the remake has also been reimagined. It plays out in real time, but when your ATB gauge fills, you can pause the action to select items, cast magic, and pull off special attacks.

More Coverage:

Available on: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Resident Evil 3 isn’t the only asymmetrical experience coming this month. Hunting Grounds pits four player-controlled soldiers against a lone Predator player. They can choose to hunt the fireteam as a Scout, Hunter, or Berserker Predator, each with their own abilities and alien weapons. The soldiers also have their own classes and loadouts, which they’ll need if they hope to complete their objectives and survive in the jungle.

More Coverage:

Available on: PS4, PC, Switch

The original Trials of Mana first launched in 1995, but it never came to the West until recently. While the action-RPG has been fully recreated in 3D, you’ll still carry out battles in real time in the field. Trials features six characters, each with their own stories that weave together. You form a party of three at the start, so you’ll have to replay the adventure to see all parts of the story.

More Coverage:

Available on: PC

Gears Tactics turns the Gears of War shooter formula into a tactics game, giving you a squad of customizable COGs who will carry out your orders against the Locust. It’s not just cannon fodder they’ll be facing, though: expect to encounter big Brumaks and Corpsers during the campaign too. Tactics is coming Game Pass for PC on launch day, but the Xbox One version will launch sometime later.

More Coverage:

This episode of New Releases looks at April overall, but next time we’ll take a closer look at some weekly releases. The next episode will dive into some upcoming releases that shouldn’t slip under your radar, like Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories and the console release of Convoy: A Tactical Roguelike.