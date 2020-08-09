Tour de Pologne 2020 live stream: How to watch the final stage of World Tour cycling action from Poland

All 19 UCI WorldTour teams have fielded a squad for this week’s race, which covers a gruelling total distance of 911.4km, with the event featuring ProSeries wild cards and Polish national team riders.

The riders took off from the Silesian Stadium in Chorzów on Wednesday, with the five-stage event set to be concluded on Sunday in Kraków.

Coming hot on the heels of last Saturday’s Strade Bianche in Italy, the return of top class cycling from the coronavirus hiatus continues with the 77th edition of this iconic race across Poland. Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the Tour de Pologne 2020 with our guide below.

While there has been some scintillating race action, including Richard Carapaz’s first victory for his new team Ineos with a spellbinding uphill sprint finish on stage 3, the early stages have been somewhat overshadowed by a crash involving Fabio Jakobsen which saw the Deceuninck-QuickStep rider placed in a medically induced coma. The Dutch cyclist has thankfully woken and is currently described as being in a “good” condition.

Read on to find out how to watch the Tour de Pologne no matter where you are in the world.

Watch the Tour de Pologne online from outside your country

If you're intent on watching the Tour de Pologne, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

How to watch the Tour de Pologne online for free in Poland

The great news for Polish cycling fans is that the race is being shown free-to-air on the state-owned media organisation TVP, with full coverage via the TVP website.

Coverage on TVP starts each day at 1.30pm CEST local time.

How to watch the Tour de Pologne online in the US

It’s not good news for US cycling fans as no US network is broadcasting Tour de Pologne.

The alternative is to use one of a VPN as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. But do be aware that most paid streaming services require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

How to stream the Tour de Pologne 2020 live in the UK

While not exactly comprehensive coverage, Eurosport has exclusive rights to show the Tour de Pologne live in the UK.

Eurosport 1 is expected to show at least an hour’s worth of live action from 4.30pm each day, with highlights each evening. If you’re looking to watch the race on a laptop or mobile device, you’ll need to grab the standalone Eurosport Player twitch costs £6.99 a month or £39.99 for the whole year.

Live stream Tour de Pologne 2020 in Australia

The Tour de Pologne is being shown Down Under via Eurosport.

Unfortunately the channel is now no longer available via Foxtel or Kayo Sports, with the network now exclusive to PVR streaming box service Fetch TV, with the service priced at $8.99/month