Toyota Yaris Cross compact SUV will launch in Japan this fall

Toyota has unveiled its new compact SUV called the Yaris Cross. The little SUV was supposed to have been unveiled at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, but coronavirus prevented that unveil. Toyota says that the goal behind the Yaris Cross was to develop a vehicle that can redefine what an urban-type compact SUV should be.

The vehicle uses an all-new hybrid system and the TNGA platform for compact cars. Toyota promises the Yaris Cross has an easy-to-handle body size while providing SUV-like interior comfort and luggage room. Toyota says that the exterior was designed to be simple while expressing the robustness of an SUV.

The interior design of the vehicle was shaped to give it a feeling of high quality and comfort. Toyota says that the Yaris Cross follows the debut of the all-new Yaris unveiled in October 2019. Toyota has offered some details on the drivetrain and other specifications for the vehicle.

The SUV will be offered in both hybrid and gas-only versions. The gas version will use a 1.5-liter inline 3-cylinder Dynamic Force Engine. That engine will be paired up with either a direct shift-CVT or six-speed manual driving the front wheels.

Hybrid version buyers will get the Toyota Hybrid System II with gear reduction gear paired up with the same 1.5-liter engine. The hybrid will be available with front-wheel drive or an E-Four electric all-wheel-drive system. There is no indication on pricing, but the vehicle is expected to land in Europe in the middle of 2021. There’s no word on availability for the US at this time.