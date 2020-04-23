traces of SARS-CoV-2 found in non-potable water in Paris

How does the virus work in water? Traces of SARS-CoV-2 were found in Paris water a few days ago. An infinitesimal quantity which does not concern the drinking water network but only the Seine and the Ourcq canal. Tap water remains safe to drink, but the presence of the virus is questioning.

The virus was found in these non-potable waters of Paris most likely via the stools of infected people. This is the case with each epidemic. Traces of viruses are found in toilet water because it is present in the feces.

This can therefore happen in certain cities where many patients are concentrated. In Rome and Milan, traces of SARS-CoV-2 have also been found. But the risk of the virus spreading through water is almost nonexistent, explains Laurent Moulin, microbiologist at Eau de Paris research and development laboratory.

” There is no specific reason why you should get sick just because you have touched water. In order for us to be sick that the virus is in contact with the mucous membranes. As long as you don’t drink the water or breathe it, there is no problem. In the environment the virus has no chance of multiplying. He is in his environment and he stays there. In wastewater, it lives a few days maximum, no longer than that, and in surface water, it’s the same. The lifespan is quite limited. “

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), keeping the virus in drinking water is not impossible, but the risk of contamination is very low.

In Italy and France the idea of ​​using the data found in wastewater networks is gaining ground. They could help better control the circulation of the virus.

