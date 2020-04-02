Train To Busan Sequel Trailer Delivers Spectacular Post-Apocalyptic Zombie Action

The first trailer for the sequel to South Korean zombie blockbuster Train to Busan is here. The movie is titled Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula and is directed once more by Yeon Sang-ho.

The trailer reveals that Peninsula is set four years after the first movie. Infected zombies have overrun the world, and the cities are now desolate and dangerous places. The trailer doesn’t really reveal many plot details beyond that, but it certainly delivers the action. While Train to Busan was set almost entirely on a train, the sequel has a much bigger scale, and it looks as influenced by post-apocalyptic action classics such as Mad Max and Escape from New York as by other zombie movies. Check it out below.

In a recent interview with ScreenDaily, Yeon Sang-ho provided a few more details about the movie. “It takes place four years after Train To Busan, in the same universe, but it doesn’t continue the story and has different characters,” he said. “Government authority has been decimated after the zombie outbreak in Korea, and there is nothing left except the geographical traits of the location–which is why the film is called Peninsula.”

“The scale of Peninsula can’t compare to Train To Busan, it makes it look like an independent film,” he continued. “Train To Busan was a high-concept film shot in narrow spaces whereas Peninsula has a much wider scope of movement.”

Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula doesn’t have a US release date yet. However, this is a US trailer, and with the movie set to hit Korean theaters in August, a release later this year here seems likely. The first movie stands as one of the most successful movies ever released in South Korea, and it grossed more than $1.2 million at the US box office.