Training Technologies And Techniques Your Business Should Adopt In 2020

The way 2020 has turned out, it has disrupted almost everyone’s business plans for the year and the training plans, goals, and objectives of companies are no exception. As we enter the second half of 2020, it is important to review our progress and re-imagine our future plans and goals.

In the spirit of the same, it is also important to take a fresh look at the training techniques and technologies that are still trending after an extremely turbulent first six months of the year.

After evaluating the changes that the pandemic has brought about in the functioning of businesses, we have identified the four/five training techniques and technologies that your business should think about adopting in order to adapt to the new normal of remote working and social distancing.

Let’s see what these are:

Mobile learning apps have been in the spotlight in the online training landscape for quite a while now and they have not been more relevant and important than they are today.

A mobile learning app will let your organisation deliver training in a format and on a device that most of us have grown accustomed to using for several hours at stretch. It will make training material more accessible and easier to consume than ever before, giving employees and learners more reasons to participate in and complete the training being provided to them.

Not to forget, training delivered on mobile devices will also help learners and employees overcome the various challenges of learning at home. For instance, learners can easily take their mobile device to a location where there are no distractions. Doing the same may not be possible for those who would otherwise use a fixed desktop PC to consume the training material.

Gamification is the practice of adding game-like elements such as point systems, leaderboards, levels etc. to the learning experience.

Gamification has been scientifically proven to improve the effectiveness, engagement, and comprehension of training material, while also motivating learners to bring their best foot forward. At a time when most of us are stuck at home surrounded by negative news reports and are struggling with finding motivation to get out of bed, gamification can give your learners the much needed boost in motivation by introducing healthy competition to your learning environment.

Social learning, as the name suggests, is the practice of learning from one’s peers and/or friends. Adding a social learning element to your training can do wonders for the completion rates and effectiveness of your training experience.

Even simple social learning elements such as forums can help you create a community of learners that socialise with each other and help each other learn.

This will help you identify the top performers while also helping you free up some of your time that went into addressing the questions and queries of your learners. Not to forget, adding a social element to your training will also help your learners overcome the overwhelming feeling of loneliness that many of us are struggling with because of being stuck at home all alone.

Most leading learning management systems offer AI support that can be utilised to create personalised training experiences for learners. An AI can help create a personalised training path for learners while selecting the right mode of delivery of training content based on their preferences.

Similarly, AI systems can identify knowledge gaps where a learner may need help and recommend additional training resources can address these gaps.

The amazing thing is, these are just a few of the innumerable ways AI can improve the effectiveness of your training efforts.

As you may have noticed, most of the trends we have mentioned in this article have been the ‘talk of the town’ in L&D circles for some time now. However, we are yet to see these trends and techniques find widespread applications in different training programs and initiatives. With the current technologies supporting these techniques, there is no reason for business to remain apprehensive about these trends.

Have you been using any of the trends mentioned in this article to improve the results of your training initiatives? How has your experience been? Share with us in the comment section below.