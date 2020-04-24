Travis Scott Fortnite Concert: When Does The Next Performance Start?

Fortnite: Battle Royale is hosting a series of Travis Scott concerts today and tomorrow. Dubbed the Astronomical event, the virtual music performance has been promoted as “an other-worldly experience” that was “built from the ground up in Fortnite.” The first of these concerts aired on Thursday, April 23 and debuted a new song from the popular rapper. Hot on the heels of the new Fortnite update, the event will have several additional occurrences spread over the weekend.

The Astronomical event is scheduled for specific times between April 23-25 (or 24-26, depending on your time zone). Think of it as a musical tour–if you miss the event start time, that performance is gone. Jumping into Astronomical at these set times will let you experience the new song, and pick up some Fortnite in-game loot in the process.

Travis Scott is also the latest addition to Fortnite’s Icon Series, and new outfits, emotes, and more are available now. Players who attend the Astronomical event will unlock two new loading screens and an Astroworld Cyclone Glider. The Astronomical Challenges will also be available from then, and there are more rewards you be unlocked from completing them (pictured below).

Fortnite has been used for marketing before–plot details from Star Wars Episode IX were revealed in-game before the film’s release, for instance–but this is something else entirely.