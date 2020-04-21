Travis Scott is touring inside Fortnite this week

Astroworld is heading to a virtual world. Today, Epic Games revealed that the next in-game Fortnite concert will be headlined by rapper Travis Scott, and it’s set to take place across several days this week. The concert even has a name: Astronomical. Epic describes it as “an other-worldly experience inspired by Cactus Jack’s creations, built from the ground up in Fortnite.” It will include the debut of a brand-new song.

Whereas previous Fortnite events have been one-off shows, Scott’s Astronomical is something more akin to a virtual concert tour. It will take place over multiple days so that fans will be able to more easily attend in different time zones. Here’s the schedule:

Naturally, there will also be some in-game items tied to the concert. As part of its new icon series, which kicked off with a Ninja skin, starting on April 21st, a new Travis Scott skin, along with emotes and other items, will be available in-game. Players who attend any of the concerts will get an exclusive glider and loading screens (pictured below). There will also be a new set of Astronomical in-game challenges starting tomorrow, April 21st.

The existence of the concert has been rumored for some time, and over the weekend, those rumors resurfaced as players spotted a stage being constructed on an island in the Sweaty Sands area of Fortnite. Scott, meanwhile, has some history with the game; he was part of a squad alongside Drake, NFL star JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Tyler “Ninja” Blevins that blew up on Twitch in March 2018.

The show will mark the second major in-game concert, following a virtual performance by Marshmello last February. According to Epic, the Marshmello show was the biggest in-game event in Fortnite’s history, with 10.7 million players attending. Since then, other live Fortnite events have included the record-breaking black hole event and J.J. Abrams stopping by to reveal a new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker clip.

The news comes as games like Fortnite have become new venues for artists looking to connect with fans in the absence of traditional concerts. Minecraft, in particular, has become a hotspot; on April 6th, American Football and Anamanaguchi performed a show inside of the sandbox game.

Related