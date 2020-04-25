Travis Scott Played A Fortnite Concert, Here’s How It Went

15 SHARES Share Tweet

Epic has pulled off another historic gaming event, hosting a massive collaborative concert with Travis Scott live in Fortnite. Each of Epic’s live events have outdone the previous ones, by some measurements, with the Travis Scott raising the bar for future Fortnite events.

The event has been set for a week now, with players able to see a stage being constructed in-game at the Sweaty Sands Beach, growing more elaborate as the week progressed. Eventually, a black stage had been built over the water, with massive, inflatable gold Travis Scott heads floating around it.

Players congregated in-game to watch the concert, wasting time beforehand by killing one another. A planet-size orb appeared on a round screen in the sky, floating towards the players until eventually exploding in an impressive manner to signal the start of the concert.

Once the concert started, an enormous Travis Scott appeared, a titan that could be seen from any point on the Fortnite island. The Travis Scott model went through a series of outfits during the show, at one point becoming a cyborg. Flames and water were used as effects throughout the concert, with the song “Highest in the Room” submerging the audience underwater with a giant spaceman. The finale even granted players the power of flight, allowing them to fly around the planet.

While the concert only lasted 15 minutes, it was a sort of surreal experience. Live concerts could only dream of having such expansive visual effects and experiences at their disposal. There’s something about having such a god-like giant figure dancing amongst the skies while you float along to the rhythm that adds something to the concert experience. (Not to mention not having to uber home afterwards.)

Epic made sure that players who couldn’t attend the concert had a chance to make a later session, with a total of five concerts being held over the course of the day. To find out how to get into a session, head over to our guide on the event. If you still can’t make the in-game concert, check out our full recording of the concert.