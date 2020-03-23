Treachery In Beatdown City Episode 1 Has A Release Date And A New Trailer

Indie studio NuChallenger has announced that their dark comedy, retro-styled action game Treachery in Beatdown City will see its first episode drop on March 31 for Nintendo Switch and PC.

Treachery in Beatdown City has its tongue firmly in cheek from the start, with its set-up announcing that US President Blake Orama has been kidnapped by Ninja Dragon Terrorists, and the billionaire mayor refuses to help.

The first episode will feature five urban maps set in the city of East Fulton, where players have “the freedom to fight how they want against an increasingly ridiculous cast of enemies,” as the game’s Steam page advertises. The fighting game challenges players to go in-depth with its combat system, creating customized combos with strikes, grapples and “strikeagrapples”.

Players can choose from three different player characters: “Lisa, the Boxing/MMA expert, Brad, a pro-wrestler with a love of fire, and Jeet Kune Do/Capoeira fighter Bruce,” according to the Steam description.

The game features music from chiptunes artist Inverse Phase, and a retro visual style inspired by 80s fighting games and The Ren & Stimpy Show.

Treachery in Beatdown City will release on March 31 on PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch. The EP by Inverse Phase is available now on Bandcamp.