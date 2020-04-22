Trials Of Mana Pre-Order Guide: Release Week Discount, Pre-Order Bonuses, And More

From Final Fantasy VII Remake to Persona 5 Royal, it’s a busy time for hugely popular JRPG remakes, and another classic game is about to get a modern revival. Square Enix’s Trials of Mana releases this Friday, April 24, on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC, so fans of the Mana series won’t have to wait much longer to dive into this fully reimagined world. That said, there’s still time to pre-order Trials of Mana and get its pre-order bonus, so we’ve outlined everything you need to know, including where to purchase the game, below. You can even get a discount on Switch and PC pre-orders right now.

If you’re not a longtime fan of the series, here’s some quick background: Trials of Mana is a remake of Seiken Densetsu 3, the sequel to Secret of Mana and the third game in the Mana series. Seiken Densetsu 3 never released officially in the US, but it finally became available last year as part of Collection of Mana on Nintendo Switch, which compiled the first three Mana games and retitled the third game Trials of Mana.

The upcoming Trials of Mana remake was announced alongside Collection of Mana, and it’s a full reimagining of the original RPG with modern 3D graphics. Character voiceover support has been added, along with a remastered soundtrack, a new episode you can play after the ending, an ability system, character leveling, and more.

Like the previous games, Trials of Mana takes place in a high-fantasy world with an ethereal energy source known as Mana, which was used by a goddess to create the world and seal away evil beings known as Benevodons. Flash forward to Trials of Mana, and the world is once again in danger of being destroyed by the Benevodons. The story follows a group of heroes as they journey to reclaim the goddess’ legendary Mana Sword and prevent the deadly Benevodons from unleashing havoc on the world. There are six playable characters in Trials of Mana, and at the beginning of a playthrough, you’ll pick one of them to be your main character and two others as companions (the remaining three characters will still have cameos within the game, but they won’t be playable), adding some variety to how you can experience the overarching story.

If that all sounds interesting but you want to test out the gameplay, there’s a free demo for Trials of Mana available now on the Nintendo Eshop, PlayStation Store, and Steam. You can also read our Trials of Mana review for more information about the game.

The main reason to secure your copy of Trials of Mana early would be to claim its free pre-order bonuses. Anyone who pre-orders Trials of Mana will receive the Rabite Adornment DLC, an in-game accessory that lets you gain more EXP after a battle up to level 10. On top of that general pre-order bonus, players who buy digitally on Steam or the PlayStation Store will get exclusive bonuses.

Trials of Mana pre-orders are live on all three platforms. There isn’t a collector’s edition, but as mentioned above, those who pre-order digital copies on PS4 or Steam will get some additional goodies. Switch owners will have to settle for just the Rabite Adornment DLC. But hey, you also have the added bonus of playing Trials of Mana both on your TV and in handheld mode on Switch. Also, Walmart is discounting Trials of Mana to $41.88 on Switch right now. Walmart also happens to be the only retailer we’ve found offering release date delivery for physical copies of the game. If you’re buying the PC version, Green Man Gaming is your best bet thanks to its discounted price of $42.49–plus, it’s a Steam code.

Nintendo Switch

PS4

PC