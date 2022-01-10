Turn off the STALK feature on your iPhone right now.

Turn off the iPhone feature that is used to STALK you right now.

Partners may be snooping on a part of your phone that reveals where you’ve been, so iPhone owners beware.

On TikTok, the technique has been proposed as a way to catch cheaters, but it is a breach of privacy and trust that you may want to turn off.

Significant Locations, a setting on your iPhone, displays the places you frequent the most – and when you last went there.

TikToker t_sply’s viral video demonstrating how it’s done has already received over 30,000 likes on the platform.

“Here’s how to stalk someone,” he says, cautioning that “relationships may be ruined.”

Only those who have shared their passcode should be concerned, as any snoopers will require it in order to see what’s going on.

You should consider changing your passcode if you have shared it with anyone.

However, there is another option: you can turn the feature off entirely.

Go to Settings and scroll down to Privacy.

Select Location Services from the drop-down menu after that.

Scroll down to System Services on the next screen.

Return to the previous page and scroll down until you come across Significant Locations.

Here you’ll find places that iPhone has discovered you frequent.

This is supposed to help your phone’s apps like Maps, Calendar, and Photos “provide useful location-related information.”

On this page, however, you can turn it off by tapping the toggle.

To clear all records, tap Clear History at the bottom.

