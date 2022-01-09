Turn on this feature to get’more views’ on your TikTok videos if you’re using TikTok incorrectly.

You’re using TikTok incorrectly – enable this feature to increase the number of views on your videos.

If you want more views on TikTok, a viral video has revealed a key feature you should be using.

The trick was posted to popular TikToker @amhacks1’s account, which has nearly 150,000 followers.

“New TikTok feature you must turn ON ASAP,” says the TikTok video.

The TikToker then walks you through how to turn on the “Video reposts” feature.

This will allow others to repost your videos, resulting in more views.

Open your TikTok app and go to Settings to activate the feature.

This can be found by tapping the three horizontal lines in the app’s upper right corner.

Then select “Settings and privacy,” then “Privacy.”

Then choose “Scroll down” and “Repost.”

Make certain that the toggle next to “Video reposts” is turned on.

According to TikToker, this will increase your views.

If you want to grow your TikTok account and don’t mind the public seeing your videos, it sounds like a good idea.

However, those who prefer their privacy may choose to turn off features like this.

This is a new feature, according to TikToker @amhacks1, and some people in the comments have said they can’t see it on their own accounts.

