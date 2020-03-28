Twitch channel lets you watch a real animal safari, which is perfect right now

I’m not leaving my house for a while — save for walking the dog or a quick trip to the grocery store. You might not be, either.

I’m trying to make the best of it, keeping myself and others safe as the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, spreads across the globe. It’s certainly a disruption to everyday life. In Massachusetts, where I live, the governor’s banned meetings of 25 people or more; many businesses have taken work online and restaurants have closed for dine-in service. There’s not much I can do or say that’s going to change the reality of the ongoing situation, but I can hopefully bring a moment or two of wonder or joy to your day.

Last week, a friend recommended a new channel she’d stumbled upon: WildEarth, a livestream straight from a game reserve in South Africa. The best news? It broadcasts daily — twice a day, in fact — with sunrise and sunset livestreams.

I’m usually asleep for the sunrise safari, but the sunset trek begins around 9:30 a.m. ET, shortly after I start my day. I’ve started switching it on each morning after I’ve started working. I always work from home, so that’s nothing new for me. But I find that it’s even more important now, when things are rough, that I keep a schedule — if that means looking forward to the sights and sounds of South Africa’s animals and bugs for a few hours each morning, then that’s what it means.

As of writing, the livestream is off, but there are plenty of clips to tide you over until tomorrow. For instance, here’s a leopard called Tingana doing cute things. This is a clip of two hyenas chasing that same leopard. Baby warthogs! Baby giraffes! Baby elephants!