Twitch hosting a celebrity-filled charity stream for WHO on March 28

On Saturday, March 28, Twitch will host a 12-hour charity livestream to benefit the World Health Organization (WHO). This Twitch Stream Aid brings together celebrities in the music, sports, and gaming worlds to raise money for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. The stream runs from noon to midnight EDT.

The Twitch Stream Aid’s main two games are Fortnite and Uno. Famous players like Joe Jonas, Drew Taggart, and Lost Kings will participate in tournaments for these games to help raise money. Musical guests will perform during special breaks as well, including Diplo, Cole Swindell, LAUV, Charlie Pluth, Krewella, Die Antwoord, Jordin Sparks, and more.

Coronavirus/COVID-19: What you need to know

The spread of the novel coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, has unfortunately been characterized by an abundance of misinformation about the virus and xenophobia pertaining to its origins. To help educate our readership, we’ve compiled helpful explanations from our sibling sites The Verge and Vox.com. You can find answers to the most common questions in the links below:

In addition to athlete guests like Lando Norris, Greg Norman, and more, Twitch will also feature streamers during the Twitch Stream Aid block. Viewers can donate at any point during the event, and streamers can organize their communities into “Supporting campaigns.”

According to Twitch, all proceeds from the event will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO.