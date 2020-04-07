Twitch Prime Free Games Lineup (April 2020): Bonus For All Amazon Prime Members

April’s free offerings for Twitch Prime members are available now, and if you’re into classic first-person shooters, adventure games, and enigmatic puzzlers, then you’re in for a treat this month. Twitch Prime, which is included with any Amazon Prime member, is giving away five free games in April: the Turok remaster, Kathy Rain, and Etherborn as well as indie RPG Earthlock and first-person puzzle game Lightmatter.

Once you claim any Twitch Prime free games, you’ll have to download the Twitch client, where you can install and play said games. They’re available throughout the entire month, so be sure to claim them before April ends. (Plus, check out our full roundup of all the free games you can claim right now–there are tons of freebies floating around these days.)

Twitch Prime also offers free loot for certain games. This often comes in the form of in-game content or exclusive cosmetics for games like Destiny 2, Apex Legends, and Rainbow Six Siege. Destiny 2 players can expect a Prometheus Lens bundle drop, Apex Legends players can get a free Mirage skin, and Rainbow Six Siege has a pizza-themed mascot skin for Mozzie. In addition to those titles, you can expect content for Doom Eternal, League of Legends, and Borderlands 3.

You can check out all of the available loot and games at Twitch Prime. To claim any Twitch Prime freebies, you just need to link your Amazon Prime account to Twitch, which will then give you all of the benefits of the premium service. You can learn more about Twitch Prime and how to connect your accounts at Twitch’s support site.

