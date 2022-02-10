Twitch Rivals 2022: Who came out on top?

Who will be the winner of Twitch Rivals 2022?

TWITCH Rivals is a Twitch streamer and former professional player-led online competitive esports competition.

On February 9th, at 5.30pm EST, the Twitch Rivals 2022 Streamer Bowl took place.

Twitch Rivals’ third annual Fortnite Streamer Bowl has concluded.

Team Los Capos won the (dollar)1,000,000 prize with the help of pgod and Marquise Brown.

The Streamer Bowl was presented for the third year in a row by Twitch Rivals, Epic Games, and the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA).

The winner of the Fortnite Streamer Bowl last year was pro player IWNL, who came in second this year.

Los Capos defeated NFL players, Twitch broadcasters, and community champions this time.

The Fortnite Streamer Bowl 3 was broadcast live on the Twitch Rivals official website.

There were four rounds in the competition, with points awarded for each round’s placement as well as eliminations.

The total prize pool was (dollar)1 million, with the winner donating (dollar)300,000 to their favorite charity.

With a mix of popular streamers, NFL stars, and community champions, the third Streamer Bowl was as packed as ever.

Twitch streamers Aydan, Bugha, Clix, and NICKMERCS were among those who took part.

Athletes such as Alvin Kamara, Kyler Murray, and others took part in the competition.

