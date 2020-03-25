Twitch streamer Dr Disrespect renews exclusive streaming contract

Dr Disrespect, one of Twitch’s most popular and recognizable streamers, will be staying with the platform. The streamer, whose real name is Guy Beahm, debuted a fittingly silly, in-character video where he announced an extension to his exclusive streaming deal with Twitch.

Beahm has been streaming on Twitch since 2015. His streaming career exploded after the release of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and he’s continued to find success as battle royales and shooters remain popular on Twitch. Beahm also recently signed a TV development deal with Skybound Entertainment.

Beahm’s grown his Twitch image, and his Dr Disrespect character, into an impressive social following as well. Along with his four million followers on Twitch, Beahm also has over 1.4 million subscribers on YouTube, and 1.3 million followers on Twitter.

His contract extension with Twitch comes at a complicated time for the streaming platform and the streaming industry as a whole. Starting August 2019 with the move of Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, streaming services like Mixer, YouTube, and Facebook Gaming have started to pull high profile talent away from Twitch. However, in recent weeks, Twitch signed exclusive deals with streamers like Imane “Pokimane” Anys and, of course, Beahm himself in hopes of keeping some of its most popular talent on the platform.

According to Streamlabs, Twitch remains the largest player in livestreaming, but the platform’s viewership was down overall in 2019.