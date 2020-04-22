Twitter will demand the elimination of tweets in which claims are made that are harmful to health

Twitter will require users to remove all tweets about the coronavirus that they deny to global and local health authorities. This has been stated by the social network through a statement on its blog. The objective pursued, according to the company, is to “decrease the probability that someone will be exposed to COVID-19 with the intention of influencing people to act against the recommended orientation.”

Among the examples of posts harmful to society, Twitter lists examples such as the expression “social distancing is not effective.” Based on this policy, the social network has also prohibited the description of ineffective treatments or protection measures, the denial of scientific data about the contagion, the claims that lead to widespread panic or social unrest or specific and unverified claims made. by people posing as a health or government official or organization.

The social network claims that these measures are already in operation. As stated by Twitter Spain through its account, more than 2,200 publications containing misleading and potentially harmful content have already been deleted worldwide. It also claims that its automated systems “have challenged more than 3.4 million accounts (it does not mean that these accounts are fake) that were aimed at discussions of COVID-19 with manipulative or spam behaviors” globally.

It was announced a few days ago that it is pursuing content harmful to health. The company owned by Mark Zuckerberg expressed, through a statement, that all those users who consume content of this type will be redirected to a page of hoaxes of the World Health Organization (WHO). .