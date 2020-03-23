Two Free PC Games Available Now On Epic

Another round of free PC games is available to Epic Games Store users. Until Thursday, PC users can snag two great games: Watch Dogs and The Stanley Parable. All you need is a free Epic account to claim the freebies, and then they are yours to keep forever. These games join a growing list of all the free games you can claim right now, a much-needed distraction for many people who are stuck at home these days. Plus, check out more of the best entertainment you can enjoy while social distancing.

Watch Dogs and The Stanley Parable will be free until March 26 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET, when they’ll be replaced by the next round of free games, Figment and Tormenter x Punisher.

It’s hard to believe, but Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs is nearly six years old at this point. The 2014 game starring hacker Aiden Pearce earned an 8/10 in GameSpot’s Watch Dogs review. If you haven’t played it, Watch Dogs offers a fun, modern take on Ubisoft’s well-known open-world blueprint and serves as a nice jumping off point to the far bolder and better Watch Dogs 2. The third game in the series Watch Dogs: Legion doesn’t have a release date yet, but it will take the series in an even more ambitious direction thanks to its wildly inventive NPC system.

Originally a Half-Life 2 mod, Davey Wreden’s The Stanley Parable was turned into a standalone game in 2013 and quickly became one of the most talked-about indie games around. A walking simulator with no combat or action to speak of really, the game stars a silent protagonist who must make decisions on which route to take in an office building with the help of a narrator. The Stanley Parable is one of those games that’s better enjoyed with as little background information as possible. If you haven’t played it, you should absolutely give it a go. It earned a 9/10 in GameSpot’s The Stanley Parable review. Afterward, you should check out Wreden’s follow-up, The Beginner’s Guide, which is similarly experimental and equally thought-provoking.