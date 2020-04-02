Two New Limited-Time Borderlands 3 Events Start Today

A new update for Borderlands 3 will introduce not one but two new events, as the legendary vending machine limited-time event rotates out of play. That event, which made legendary loot available in vending machines, will end and be replaced by Slot Machine Mania and Trials Take-All.

According to hotfix notes, Slot Machine Mania will increase your chance to win legendaries from slot machines, but also increases the chances for grenades to spawn instead. Less valuable loot still might appear, but those odds have been greatly reduced. The other event, Trials Take-All, boosts the chances of rewards during Proving Ground trials, and bosses will always drop loot from their pools. Both events start today and will last until April 9 at 9 AM PT.

This follows closely after the release of Guns, Love, and Tentacles, the second major expansion for the game. That introduces a Lovecraftian threat in the midst of a happy wedding ceremony, though it doesn’t really explore some of Lovecraft’s problematic aspects. The patch that introduced the DLC also raised the level cap to 57, which Gearbox says will greatly increase the end-game power level by allowing players to use two capstone skills instead of just one.

If you don’t happen to have Borderlands 3 yet, it’s part of the big PSN sale going on now. That will let you grab it for $30, while the Xbox One version is $20 at Amazon. Meanwhile, both Target and Amazon are hosting buy two, get one free sales, which should let you catch up on any games you may have missed recently.