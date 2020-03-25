Two new WhatsApp ideas to fight hoaxes

Hoaxes and fake news are being distributed en masse on social media and especially in the WhatsApp chat application. A deformity problem that is accentuated in these moments of crisis due to the Covid-19 coronavirus that has traveled the world. And now, more than ever, the importance of being well informed is revealed. In this sense, the messaging company has introduced a new function to answer questions and is preparing another to search for text messages on Google.

The first function, already enabled, allows you to receive official and reliable advice from the World Health Organization (WHO). It is a new free-to-use service that has been designed to answer society’s questions about the coronavirus, and to offer fast, reliable and official information 24 hours a day worldwide. It’s a pretty useful chatbot.

Also, according to the WhatsApp platform, it will serve the decision makers of the Governments, providing them with the latest figures and situation reports. To contact the WHO Health Alert, users have to save the number +41 79 893 1892 in their telephone contacts and then simply send the word “Hello” in a WhatsApp message to get started.

The second function is still being implemented, but it will also be interesting: it is a new search icon next to forwarded messages that allows you to start a Google search for any message that has been massively forwarded. Depending on the content of the message, it should help detect fake news and articles, check whether it was published in a trusted medium, and even do a quick fact check.

The option, called “search for messages on the web”, has appeared in the new test version for Android 2.20.94 of the application and could be executed with messages that have been forwarded frequently. The tool, as you can see in the image, will appear in the interface and is shaped like a magnifying glass. In case the user clicks it, the application will ask if you want to search the message on Google to check if it contains false information. .