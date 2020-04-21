Two Nintendo Labo kits are available at a steep discount

Nintendo Labo offers a lovely diversion in the form of folding, cutting, and building out of cardboard. These peripherals offer alternate ways to enjoy games, like a fishing pole to assist in reeling in virtual fish on the Switch. For fans keeping an eye on Labo but not yet ready to commit, today is a good opportunity, because Best Buy has two kits available on sale.

The Labo Robot Kit is available for $19.99, down from its usual price of $59.99. This gives players a cardboard exoskeleton for their arms, allowing them to imitate a mecha. The second sale is for the Labo Vehicle Kit, which gives players cardboard vehicles and a steering wheel peripheral. That’s at $19.99 as well, down from its usual price of $69.99.

That’s a very decent deal on two kits, and is a great starting point for anyone who’s been curious about Labo but hasn’t taken the plunge yet. Best Buy is currently offering contactless pickup on items, but availability may differ from store to store.

Nintendo Labo Robot Kit

Nintendo Labo Vehicle Kit