Two PS5 hacks have been revealed, both of which will vastly improve your console.

Two PS5 hacks have been revealed that will make your console a LOT better.

If you’ve just bought a PS5, there are a few clever hacks that can help you get the most out of your investment.

There are a plethora of options to try out on the console, some of which are superior to others.

If you’ve just spent hundreds of dollars on a brand-new PlayStation console, however, you should take advantage of it.

The creator of TikTok, @_ssgamer, has shared some gaming advice.

He describes them as “PS5 life hacks you’ll be glad you knew.”

The first is a technique for preventing notifications from being spammed.

If you just want to play quietly, simply activate the Do Not Disturb mode.

Press the PlayStation button on your controller to access the control centre.

Then, at the very top, select Do Not Disturb.

This will turn off all of your notifications, giving you some much-needed peace and quiet.

Just remember to turn it off when you’ve had your alone time.

Using the second trick, you can stop all noise.

Take your controller and press the button immediately above the microphone icon.

Once the light starts flashing, the sound will be muted.

Simply repeat the process to de-mute and go about your business.

The advice captivated the video’s viewers.

One person commented, “Wow, I have a PS5 and had no idea.”

Another user wrote, “Thanks bro, this really helped.”

One ardent supporter pleaded, “Give me more!”

Here are a couple more suggestions…

There’s a quick and easy way to get to your PlayStation’s home screen.

The PlayStation button is held down to bring you to the console’s dashboard, while pressing it brings you to the control center.

Hold the button down for five seconds to activate the shortcut.

By holding the PlayStation button, you can access additional shortcuts.

You can manually turn off your controller by holding it down for about 10 seconds.

This is a quick and easy way to save battery if you’ll be away from your console for a while.

You can view game statistics such as your progress and total play hours from the home screen.

To access the stats section, go to your home screen and select the avatar icon.

Select Games, then scroll down to see your stats, which include how many trophies you’ve earned.

Your PS5 has a setting that prevents you from receiving spoiler-inducing content from friends.

If you enable this option, a pop-up will appear to warn you if it thinks you’re about to see something in a game you haven’t finished yet.

This is useful if your friends send you screenshots or clips from games before you finish them.

