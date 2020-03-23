Two weeks later, how’s the Galaxy S20 holding up?

Chatting with the AC forums.

As hard as it might be to believe, this past Friday made it two weeks since Samsung officially launched the Galaxy S20. That means it’s been two weeks of people getting familiar with the phone, learning all of its new features, and seeing how it holds up during daily use.

We’ve given a lot of praise to the entire S20 family, whether it be the regular S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra. Do our AC forum members share those same thoughts?

Some folks recently started talking about their experience with the S20 so far, saying:

reintgenrc 03-22-2020 01:35 PM So I will preface this by saying I am an experienced Samsung user but I currently own the top dog iPhone 11 Pro Max. Having said that I have been riddled with intermittent app crashes and even system glitches that have forced a few hard resets. The latter events occurred 3x and enough to give me pause as I thought iOS was much more reliable . So the question is this: how reliable has your S20… Reply

customshopkv1 03-22-2020 01:47 PM I came to the Ultra from the XS Max. I decided to pass on the 11 Pro Max since the only real upgrade was the camera. I was going to wait till this year’s iPhone release but I saw the S20 specs and was sold. This is my first Android since the Droid X and the time in between was all Apple.

Right now, “No Ragrets” Reply

chanchan05 03-22-2020 05:04 PM Exynos S20. No bugs I’ve noticed. Hassle-free, and based on reports on reddit threads, I’m getting better battery life than some of the other people with the bigger Exynos S20+ for some reason, my phone isn’t also getting overly hot, only reaching 40C when gaming. Reply

amyf27 03-23-2020 05:31 AM Personally, I love the Ultra. I am a pretty hardcore Note person, and the Ultra changed my mind. I still have the Note 10 Plus, but prefer the S20 Ultra. For me, it has been performing better in all aspects. I’ve used both the S20 Plus and S20 Ultra, ultimately decinging on the S20 Ultra. Any other time I had always gone back to the Note. Reply

Now, we want to hear from you! Two weeks later, how’s the Galaxy S20 holding up?

Join the conversation in the forums!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.