Ubisoft Is Ready to Delay Games If PS5 and Xbox Series X Are Pushed Back

Publisher will work with Sony and Microsoft

We’re living in very uncertain times right now, and although Sony has repeatedly said that the PlayStation 5 is still launching in holiday 2020, there’s always a chance that plans will have to be reworked. Unsurprisingly, publishers are well aware of this. Speaking to The New York Times, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot gives us some insight into how the company is prepared for such an outcome.

Guillemot says that its schedule hasn’t been significantly impacted by the ongoing coronavirus situation, despite the fact that Ubisoft’s development teams are now working remotely. Both Sony and Microsoft have allowed developers to continue using next-gen devkits, which is obviously a huge help.

But if the worst does happen, and the PS5 and Xbox Series X are delayed, Ubisoft is prepared. Guillemot comments: “We are not seeing significant impact to our own timelines, but we are in touch with all our partners and if there’s a need to adjust in order to do what’s best for them and for our players, we will do so.” This suggests that the publisher is ready to delay its upcoming games if necessary. After all, everything has to be working in sync for a successful console launch.

Do you think the PS5 will make it out by the end of 2020? Envision a next-gen future in the comments section below.